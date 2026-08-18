Marko Dmitrovic headshot

Marko Dmitrovic News: Clean sheet to begin season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Dmitrovic made no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Levante.

Dmitrovic had a great start to the season Sunday as Espanyol came through with the win, allowing no goals on zero saves. That said, he already has his first clean sheet of the season, earning 10 in 37 appearances last season. He will now prepare for a much tougher match when facing Real Madrid on Saturday.

Marko Dmitrovic
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marko Dmitrovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marko Dmitrovic See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 24, 2025
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 20
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 20
Author Image
Dane Shinault
September 20, 2023
Sorare 2022/23 La Liga Goalkeeper Rankings
SOC
Sorare 2022/23 La Liga Goalkeeper Rankings
Author Image
Ben Novack
July 30, 2022
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. Eibar Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. Eibar Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 13, 2020