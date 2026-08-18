Marko Dmitrovic News: Clean sheet to begin season
Dmitrovic made no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Levante.
Dmitrovic had a great start to the season Sunday as Espanyol came through with the win, allowing no goals on zero saves. That said, he already has his first clean sheet of the season, earning 10 in 37 appearances last season. He will now prepare for a much tougher match when facing Real Madrid on Saturday.
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