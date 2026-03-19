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Marko Dmitrovic News: Conceded two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Dmitrovic made 10 saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Mallorca.

Dmitrovic had a busy outing and actually performed well, recording double digit saves, but the Espanyol defense left too much for him to handle. In 28 matches this season, he has faced 136 shots while still managing seven clean sheets. However, he has now gone eight consecutive matches without one. His next fixture will be against Getafe, who sit just below Espanyol in the table in ninth, setting up a difficult and competitive matchup.

Marko Dmitrovic
Espanyol
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