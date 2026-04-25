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Marko Dmitrovic News: Concedes late in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Dmitrovic had five saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano.

Dmitrovic repelled five of six Rayo Vallecano shots on goal Thursday but was beaten late in the second half of Espanyol's narrow 1-0 road defeat. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 28 saves and eight clearances while conceding nine goals and recording one clean sheet. Dmitrovic's next challenge is likely to come Monday when Espanyol hosts Levante.

Marko Dmitrovic
Espanyol
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