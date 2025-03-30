Marko Dmitrovic News: Concedes three in loss

Dmitrovic registered six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

Dmitrovic conceded three goals in Saturday's loss, two to Kylian Mbappe and one to Jude Bellingham. He also tied a season high with six saves which is more than he had in his last three matches combined. He has now conceded three goals in four of his last six starts, a very rough run of form for the keeper. He will look to bounce back Monday versus Osasuna, a side which has scored 33 goals through 28 matches this season.