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Marko Dmitrovic News: Concedes two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Dmitrovic registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Sevilla.

Dmitrovic recorded four saves and a clearance but conceded a stoppage-time winner. He has now accumulated 16 saves and five clearances across the last four games, conceding five times. Next, he faces Athletic, who have scored eight times in their last four games and need victories to secure a European spot.

Marko Dmitrovic
Espanyol
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