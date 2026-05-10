Marko Dmitrovic News: Concedes two
Dmitrovic registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Sevilla.
Dmitrovic recorded four saves and a clearance but conceded a stoppage-time winner. He has now accumulated 16 saves and five clearances across the last four games, conceding five times. Next, he faces Athletic, who have scored eight times in their last four games and need victories to secure a European spot.
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