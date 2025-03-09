Marko Dmitrovic News: Concedes two in defeat

Dmitrovic recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo.

Dmitrovic has only made fewer than two saves in a match twice in 21 appearances this season. On the other hand, this marked the fourth time in five games that he conceded at least two goals, and he is now up to a total of 10 goals against in that span. Up next for Leganes is a meeting with Real Betis on Sunday.