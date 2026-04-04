Marko Dmitrovic News: Earns clean sheet
Dmitrovic recorded six saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Betis.
Dmitrovic made critical saves and clearances throughout the game and kept Betis out skillfully. He has now recorded 20 saves and five clearances across the last four games. Next, he takes on table-toppers, Barcelona, who have netted nine in the last four games and are favourites to clinch the title.
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