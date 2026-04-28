Marko Dmitrovic News: Four-save clean sheet
Dmitrovic had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 0-0 draw against Levante.
Dmitrovic stopped all four shots he faced during Monday's draw, standing tall in some big spots and earning the point. It was a dreadful attacking effort by both sides, as the goalkeepers collectively came out on top in the scoreless draw. Dmitrovic will hope to build on this and get a bit more support from the rest of his team in the coming weeks.
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