Marko Dmitrovic News: Four-save clean sheet

Dmitrovic had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 0-0 draw against Levante.

Dmitrovic stopped all four shots he faced during Monday's draw, standing tall in some big spots and earning the point. It was a dreadful attacking effort by both sides, as the goalkeepers collectively came out on top in the scoreless draw. Dmitrovic will hope to build on this and get a bit more support from the rest of his team in the coming weeks.