Marko Dmitrovic headshot

Marko Dmitrovic News: Gives up three goals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 5:42am

Dmitrovic recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Real Sociedad.

It's hard to blame Dmitrovic for any of the three goals he conceded, as two were impressive shots from outside the box, and the other one was a perfect finish from Takefusa Kubo (suspension) from a tight angle. Dmitrovic will aim to bounce back when Leganes take on Getafe on Sunday.

Marko Dmitrovic
Leganes
