Marko Dmitrovic headshot

Marko Dmitrovic News: Hung out to dry

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Dmitrovic registered two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Valencia.

Dmitrovic could not do much to prevent the loss that Leganes suffered at the hands of Valencia on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, he did concede two goals, but both came from extremely close range as evidenced by the fact that he faced 2.08 expected goals on target from four shots on net. He did manage to make two diving saves, but there was little more he could do. Dmitrovic will hope to have a more solidified defense in front of him this Saturday against Deportivo Alvaes.

Marko Dmitrovic
Leganes
