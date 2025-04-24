Fantasy Soccer
Marko Dmitrovic News: Makes one save versus Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Dmitrovic made one save and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Dmitrovic had few opportunities to shine, but the lone goal conceded was a good result considering his team played much of the game with 10 men. He has stopped just one shot in each of his last two starts, lowering his season average to 3.2 saves per contest. Up next is a trip to Sevilla, who have scored 35 goals over 33 league matches in the current season.

Marko Dmitrovic
Leganes
