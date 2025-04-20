Fantasy Soccer
Marko Dmitrovic News: Sees limited action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Dmitrovic registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mallorca.

Defenses reigned supreme in Leganes' draw with Mallorca on Saturday, as both keepers were tested infrequently by the attackers on the pitch. For Dmitrovic, he was only forced to make one save, but it was a diving save from inside his own box. With Leganes currently sitting three points away from relegation safety, they will need Dmitrovic to have a big performance against 16th placed Girona on Thursday.

