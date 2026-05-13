Marko Dmitrovic News: Shuts out Athletic
Dmitrovic kept a clean sheet while making four saves during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Athletic Club.
Dmitrovic helped Espanyol to all three points by blanking Athletic on Wednesday. The clean sheet was the first in May for the keeper as he's allowed four goals while combining for 11 saves over his last three starts. Dmitrovic and company head to Osasuna at the weekend.
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