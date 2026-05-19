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Marko Dmitrovic News: Six saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Dmitrovic registered six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Osasuna.

Dimitrovic was once again a commanding presence between the posts, producing an incredible display with six saves, five of which came from inside the box to help his side claim a second consecutive victory and end a long winless run. The goalkeeper has now made four or more saves in seven of his last eight games, accumulating 37 saves and conceding only 10 during that run along with three clean sheets. Saturday's meeting with Real Sociedad will mark the final chapter of his season.

Marko Dmitrovic
Espanyol
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