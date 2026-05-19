Marko Dmitrovic News: Six saves in win
Dmitrovic registered six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Osasuna.
Dimitrovic was once again a commanding presence between the posts, producing an incredible display with six saves, five of which came from inside the box to help his side claim a second consecutive victory and end a long winless run. The goalkeeper has now made four or more saves in seven of his last eight games, accumulating 37 saves and conceding only 10 during that run along with three clean sheets. Saturday's meeting with Real Sociedad will mark the final chapter of his season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marko Dmitrovic See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season300 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 20September 20, 2023
-
Sorare
Sorare 2022/23 La Liga Goalkeeper RankingsJuly 30, 2022
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. Eibar PreviewJune 13, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marko Dmitrovic See More