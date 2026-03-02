Marko Dmitrovic headshot

Marko Dmitrovic News: Solid performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Dmitrovic recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Elche.

Despite allowing two goals, Dmitrovic had a solid match otherwise, making six saves with four high claims against Elche. He continues to search for his first clean sheet since December, having conceded 23 goals in just the last 10 games, making 32 saves with 10 high claims in that span. The keeper will face off with Real Oviedo for the next league matchup on Mar 9, who have scored five goals in the last five contests. Dmitrovic had held onto a clean sheet with four saves and one high claim during the last outing with the oppoent back on Oct 17.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marko Dmitrovic
