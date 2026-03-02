Marko Dmitrovic News: Solid performance
Dmitrovic recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Elche.
Despite allowing two goals, Dmitrovic had a solid match otherwise, making six saves with four high claims against Elche. He continues to search for his first clean sheet since December, having conceded 23 goals in just the last 10 games, making 32 saves with 10 high claims in that span. The keeper will face off with Real Oviedo for the next league matchup on Mar 9, who have scored five goals in the last five contests. Dmitrovic had held onto a clean sheet with four saves and one high claim during the last outing with the oppoent back on Oct 17.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marko Dmitrovic See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season221 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 20September 20, 2023
-
Sorare
Sorare 2022/23 La Liga Goalkeeper RankingsJuly 30, 2022
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. Eibar PreviewJune 13, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marko Dmitrovic See More