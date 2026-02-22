Marko Dmitrovic News: Struggles continue in loss
Dmitrovic made four saves on 18 shot attempts (eight on target) and conceded four goals in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Espanyol.
Dmitrovic has been in a rut, four more goals conceded Saturday makes it 15 in his last five appearances. Dmitrovic was one of the better keepers in the La Liga to start this season, conceding two goals or less in his first 20 appearances. He will look to regain that form Sunday versus Elche.
