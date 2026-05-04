Marko Dmitrovic headshot

Marko Dmitrovic News: Three saves in two defeats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Dmitrovic registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Dmitrovic made three saves, but was unable to keep Real Madrid out for the whole game. He kept them out deep into the second half but conceded two in this time. He has kept nine clean sheets in 34 games, including in the last game before this one.

Marko Dmitrovic
Espanyol
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