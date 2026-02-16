Marko Dmitrovic headshot

Marko Dmitrovic News: Two saves, allows two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Dmitrovic had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo.

It's hard to blame Dmitrovic for the two goals he conceded -- both were tap-ins from very close range where he couldn't do much. Dmitrovic will have a tough matchup at Atletico Madrid on Saturday, Feb. 21, a game that shouldn't carry a ton of upside for the veteran goalkeeper.

Marko Dmitrovic
Espanyol
