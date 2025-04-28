Marko Ivezic News: Will miss Augsburg game
Ivezic will miss the game against Augsburg due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.
Ivezic has accumulated five yellow cards in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for the game against Augsburg on Sunday. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter in the back-three recently, with Carl Johansson expected to replace him for that game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now