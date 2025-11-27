Jankovic had some nice numbers here as he was his team's most active playmaker but he was negatively involved in two capital plays that benefited the opposition during the second half as he first committed the penalty that was missed by Rasmus Hojlund with the game still scoreless and then was very unfortunate when Scott McTominay's finish hit his leg before finding the back of the net for what was credited as an own goal, the one that set the final score at 2-0. What should've been considered a great fantasy performance for a holding midfielder ended up getting wasted and more games with such numbers appear to be unlikely given his stats from past games and his positioning on the field.