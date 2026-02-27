Markus Anderson News: Loaned to Brooklyn FC
Anderson has been loaned from Philadelphia Union to Brooklyn FC for the rest of the 2026 MLS season, his parent club announced Friday.
Anderson logged just three appearances in the 2025 season and hasn't seen the field in 2026. He should play more regularly in the USL in 2026.
Markus Anderson
Free Agent
