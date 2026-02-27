Markus Anderson headshot

Markus Anderson News: Loaned to Brooklyn FC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Anderson has been loaned from Philadelphia Union to Brooklyn FC for the rest of the 2026 MLS season, his parent club announced Friday.

Anderson logged just three appearances in the 2025 season and hasn't seen the field in 2026. He should play more regularly in the USL in 2026.

Markus Anderson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Markus Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Markus Anderson See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 12, 2024