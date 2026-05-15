Markus Cimermancic Injury: Picks up adductor injury

Cimermancic is out for the time being with an adductor injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Cimermancic is a new addition to Toronto's already extensive injury report this matchday, and at this point, the club's injury situation has become genuinely historic in its scope and duration. He's a defender whose absence adds to an already stretched midfield. No timetable has been given, and with minimal options left in the first team midfield, the club will have to do some shifting around to form a new starting XI.