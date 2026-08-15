Markus Cimermancic headshot

Markus Cimermancic News: Starting versus New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 4:11pm

Cimermancic (thigh) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against New England Revolution.

Cimermancic will make his third start of the year following his absence due to muscular problems. He'll be immediately required to cover the spot of Jonathan Osorio (knee) in central midfield, a position in which he could contribute through passes and defensive output. It remains unclear if Cimermancic is ready for significant minutes, so his value may be limited if he's subbed off at some point.

Markus Cimermancic
Toronto FC
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