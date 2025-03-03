Marlon News: Three interceptions in win
Marlon had three clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win against New York City FC.
Marlon lasted 61 minutes while recording three interceptions and clearances in the win Saturday. Since signing with LAFC late last season, he was used just as a depth option in the back with two starts in seven MLS appearances including the playoffs, with the team looking to work with the long list if defender on the squad this year.
