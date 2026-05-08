Marnon Busch Injury: Doubtful due to knock

Busch (undisclosed) is doubt for Sunday's clash against Koln after picking up a knock in training, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Buschi received a knock, we have to see."

Busch's status will be determined over the coming days before a final call is made on his involvement in what is a crucial survival battle fixture for Heidenheim. Omar Traore or Leonidas Stergiou are the most likely candidates to step in at right-back if Busch cannot be cleared in time for Sunday's showdown.