Marnon Busch Injury: Doubtful due to knock
Busch (undisclosed) is doubt for Sunday's clash against Koln after picking up a knock in training, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Buschi received a knock, we have to see."
Busch's status will be determined over the coming days before a final call is made on his involvement in what is a crucial survival battle fixture for Heidenheim. Omar Traore or Leonidas Stergiou are the most likely candidates to step in at right-back if Busch cannot be cleared in time for Sunday's showdown.
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