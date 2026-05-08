Marnon Busch headshot

Marnon Busch Injury: Doubtful due to knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Busch (undisclosed) is doubt for Sunday's clash against Koln after picking up a knock in training, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Buschi received a knock, we have to see."

Busch's status will be determined over the coming days before a final call is made on his involvement in what is a crucial survival battle fixture for Heidenheim. Omar Traore or Leonidas Stergiou are the most likely candidates to step in at right-back if Busch cannot be cleared in time for Sunday's showdown.

Marnon Busch
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marnon Busch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marnon Busch See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023