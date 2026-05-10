Marnon Busch Injury: Out Sunday
Busch (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Koln.
Busch was unlikely to play Sunday after suffering a knock, and that has come to fruition, as the defender is still absent. This leaves the club without their starting right-back, forcing Omar Traore into the starting XI. He will now hope to return for the season finale, facing Mainz on May 16.
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