Marnon Busch headshot

Marnon Busch Injury: Picks up illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Busch is out for Sunday's match against Stuttgart due to illness.

Busch has missed the call after picking up an illness later in the week, too much for the defender to play through. After three straight starts, this does leave a gap in the defense, with Tim Siersleben taking his spot. He should only miss one game and is likely to earn a starting role once fit again.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marnon Busch
