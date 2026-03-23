Marnon Busch News: Assists in 3-3 draw
Busch assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.
Busch assisted Hennes Behrens for Heidenheim's opener as they started a comeback from 2-0, until the game ended 3-3. This was his third assist of the season, and he attempted four crosses for the second game in a row, but was unable to complete any of his crosses in these last two games. From his 40 crosses this season, he has completed six.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marnon Busch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marnon Busch See More