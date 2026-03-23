Marnon Busch News: Assists in 3-3 draw

Busch assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Busch assisted Hennes Behrens for Heidenheim's opener as they started a comeback from 2-0, until the game ended 3-3. This was his third assist of the season, and he attempted four crosses for the second game in a row, but was unable to complete any of his crosses in these last two games. From his 40 crosses this season, he has completed six.