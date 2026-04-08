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Marnon Busch News: Opens league scoring account

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Busch scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Monchengladbach.

Busch delivered an impressive all-around performance, contributing at both ends. He took two shots and converted one for his first goal of the season, marking a second straight game with a goal contribution after assisting in his previous outing. Defensively, he recorded two tackles, two interceptions and two clearances. Over his last three matches, the right-back has totaled eight tackles, eight clearances and six interceptions.

Marnon Busch
FC Heidenheim
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