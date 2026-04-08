Marnon Busch News: Opens league scoring account

Busch scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Monchengladbach.

Busch delivered an impressive all-around performance, contributing at both ends. He took two shots and converted one for his first goal of the season, marking a second straight game with a goal contribution after assisting in his previous outing. Defensively, he recorded two tackles, two interceptions and two clearances. Over his last three matches, the right-back has totaled eight tackles, eight clearances and six interceptions.