Marnon Busch News: Option for season finale

Busch (undisclosed) trained fully this week and is available for Saturday's season finale against Mainz, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Everyone trained fully this week and is available, except the two long term injuries."

Busch had missed Sunday's clash against Koln after picking up a knock, with Omar Traore stepping into the starting right-back role in his absence. His return to full training is a clean bill of health heading into the final fixture of Heidenheim's Bundesliga season, and he should regain his starting role against Mainz as the club looks to end the campaign on a positive note.