Marnon Busch headshot

Marnon Busch News: Option for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Busch (undisclosed) trained fully this week and is available for Saturday's season finale against Mainz, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Everyone trained fully this week and is available, except the two long term injuries."

Busch had missed Sunday's clash against Koln after picking up a knock, with Omar Traore stepping into the starting right-back role in his absence. His return to full training is a clean bill of health heading into the final fixture of Heidenheim's Bundesliga season, and he should regain his starting role against Mainz as the club looks to end the campaign on a positive note.

Marnon Busch
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marnon Busch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marnon Busch See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023