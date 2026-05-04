Marnon Busch News: Pair of assists Saturday

Busch assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Busch provided a pair of assists and created a pair of chances during Saturday's draw. It was perhaps the best performance of the season for the defender, who got forward throughout and was lethal with the final ball. Busch was a shining star in the most difficult match during the Bundesliga run in.