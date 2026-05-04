Marnon Busch headshot

Marnon Busch News: Pair of assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Busch assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Busch provided a pair of assists and created a pair of chances during Saturday's draw. It was perhaps the best performance of the season for the defender, who got forward throughout and was lethal with the final ball. Busch was a shining star in the most difficult match during the Bundesliga run in.

Marnon Busch
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marnon Busch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marnon Busch See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023