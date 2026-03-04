Marnon Busch headshot

Marnon Busch News: Returns after illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Busch cleared his illness as he was spotted in full team training Tuesday, the club posted.

Busch missed the last two matches due to an illness but is back in contention moving forward after being spotted in full team training Tuesday. This is great news for the club as he has been a regular starter for Heidenheim whether in the back-three or on the right flank and his return would give the squad a solid boost.

Marnon Busch
FC Heidenheim
