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Marnon Busch News: Six crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Busch registered one shot (zero on goal) and six crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to SC Freiburg.

Busch recorded six crosses Sunday -- his second most in a match this season -- though he failed to record an accurate cross or a chance created in the loss. He was fairly active on the defensive side too, recording two interceptions, one tackle, one clearance and one blocked shot across his full 90 minutes of action.

Marnon Busch
FC Heidenheim
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