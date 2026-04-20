Marnon Busch News: Six crosses Sunday

Busch registered one shot (zero on goal) and six crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to SC Freiburg.

Busch recorded six crosses Sunday -- his second most in a match this season -- though he failed to record an accurate cross or a chance created in the loss. He was fairly active on the defensive side too, recording two interceptions, one tackle, one clearance and one blocked shot across his full 90 minutes of action.