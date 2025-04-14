Marnon Busch News: Solid down flank
Busch generated two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Busch had a decent showing down the right flank, taking a pair of shots and sending a cross in. The defender failed to really get much done though, as Frankfurt largely dominated the match. Busch will hope to find more going forward if he can remain in the starting XI against Munich.
