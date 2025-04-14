Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marnon Busch headshot

Marnon Busch News: Solid down flank

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Busch generated two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Busch had a decent showing down the right flank, taking a pair of shots and sending a cross in. The defender failed to really get much done though, as Frankfurt largely dominated the match. Busch will hope to find more going forward if he can remain in the starting XI against Munich.

Marnon Busch
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now