Maroan Sannadi Injury: Back in team training

Sannadi (knee) made his return to team training Tuesday after spending several months on the sidelines due to injury, according to El Chiringuito TV.

Sannadi returned to team training Tuesday after previously being spotted working on his own two weeks ago. The striker has been out since late October with a knee injury that required surgery in November, but his progress has been encouraging as he's now back on the training pitch with the squad and could rejoin the matchday roster at some point this month. It remains unclear whether he will be ready for Saturday's clash with Girona or if that fixture comes a bit too soon. His return is not expected to shake up the starting XI much since he should slot into a rotational role up front for the Basques while competing at best with Gorka Guruzeta for occasional starts.