Maroan Sannadi Injury: Individual session Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sannadi (knee) was spotted training individually with the ball Thursday, the club announced.

Sannadi was spotted training individually with the ball and continues to progress in his recovery after undergoing knee surgery last November. The forward was initially expected to miss between two and six months, and the club is unlikely to rush him back into action. Once fully fit, he is expected to return to the bench role he held prior to the injury.

Maroan Sannadi
Athletic
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maroan Sannadi
