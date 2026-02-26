Maroan Sannadi Injury: Individual session Thursday
Sannadi (knee) was spotted training individually with the ball Thursday, the club announced.
Sannadi was spotted training individually with the ball and continues to progress in his recovery after undergoing knee surgery last November. The forward was initially expected to miss between two and six months, and the club is unlikely to rush him back into action. Once fully fit, he is expected to return to the bench role he held prior to the injury.
