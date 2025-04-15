Maroan Sannadi News: Assists final goal in 3-1 win

Sannadi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Sannadi assisted his first goal since joining Athletic. His assist came as a sub when he connected with Oihan Sancet to seal the victory 3-1 in injury time. In his 45 minutes he also took two shots and created three chances, his second time doing so since joining the club, although the other was as a starter.