Maroan Sannadi News: Returns to squad list

Sannadi (knee) has been included in the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Getafe, the club posted.

Sannadi has been sidelined since late October following knee surgery in November, making his return to the squad a significant moment in what has been a long road back. The striker is not expected to challenge for a starting spot immediately and should slot into a rotational role up front for the Basques, competing with Gorka Guruzeta for occasional starts as he rebuilds his match sharpness over the coming weeks.