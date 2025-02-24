Maroan Sannadi News: Scores first Bilbao goal

Sannadi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 7-1 win versus Valladolid.

Sannadi recorded first goal for Athletic Club Sunday, a strike in the 43rd minute assisted by Yuri Berchiche's cross. He finished the match with two on-target shots and one chance created. He made his second straight start for Bilbao, showing the manager already trusts him in his system despite Sannadi joining the club just over three weeks ago.