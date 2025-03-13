Marquinhos Injury: Doubtful for Marseille
Marquinhos (undisclosed) ended the game against Liverpool with an injury and could be rested for the Classique against Marseille on Sunday, L'Equipe reports.
Marquinhos is questionable for the Classique against Marseille on Sunday due to an injury he picked up against Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League. If he is unavailable, Lucas Beraldo or Lucas Hernandez could replace him in central defense.
