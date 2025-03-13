Fantasy Soccer
Marquinhos Injury: Doubtful for Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Marquinhos (undisclosed) ended the game against Liverpool with an injury and could be rested for the Classique against Marseille on Sunday, L'Equipe reports.

Marquinhos is questionable for the Classique against Marseille on Sunday due to an injury he picked up against Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League. If he is unavailable, Lucas Beraldo or Lucas Hernandez could replace him in central defense.

Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
