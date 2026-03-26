Marquinhos Injury: Sits out France clash

Marquinhos (hamstring) will miss Brazil's friendly against France Thursday but could return for Wednesday's clash against Croatia, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti, per Globo. "Marquinhos has a problem, but he could play against Croatia. It is an important match this season. There are a lot of games. It is quite normal for players to have small physical issues."

Marquinhos picked up a hamstring issue during training Monday and did not work with the ball on Tuesday, prompting Brazil's staff to hold him out of the France fixture as a precaution. The PSG captain remains a key piece of Brazil's defensive setup, and coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Leo Pereira will start alongside one of the other center-backs in his absence Thursday. His availability against Croatia will be closely monitored over the coming days.