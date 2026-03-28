Marquinhos Injury: Training after minor problem

Marquinhos returned to training following the minor problem that forced him to miss Brazil's first friendly against France, according to globo.

The Brazilian captain complained of hip pain and sat out Brazil's first friendly against France, but returned to training on Saturday and could feature in next friendly against Croatia. His return is a huge boost not only for the national team but also for PSG, who will be able to rely on their key defender as they prepare for their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.