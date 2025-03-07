Marquinhos News: Incredible defensive display

Marquinhos recorded five tackles (five won), five clearances and two interceptions in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Marquinhos had a perfect defensive display until the final few moments of the game. He won all five of his attempted tackles, made five clearances and made two interceptions, keeping Liverpool out of the game. In the 87th minute he was outmuscled by Darwin Nunez who was able to play through Harvey Elliott for the winner.