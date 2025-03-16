Fantasy Soccer
Marquinhos News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Marquinhos (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's clash with Marseille.

Marquinhos was expected to be available for Sunday's game after coach Luis Enrique confirmed he was not injured and had only received a knock against Liverpool in the Champions League. He trained normally on Saturday and was fit enough to make the bench. While he may not be ready to start since Luis Enrique did not want to take any risks before the international break, he could still feature as a substitute.

