Marquinhos News: Scores one goal

Marquinhos scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Monaco.

Marquinhos scored off an assist from Desire Doue to help his side equalize against Monaco on Wednesday, adding one key pass and three clearances. The Brazilian did not have many defensive interventions to make but was valuable in possession with his distribution to the wings. He remains a locked-in starter alongside William Pacho in central defense.