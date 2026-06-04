Marquinhos News: Will captain Brazil at WC

Marquinhos will start at center-back and captain Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Marquinhos is coming off another successful season with PSG, leading the Ligue 1 giants to the Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles while making 26 starts (29 total appearances) between both competitions. PSG kept 10 clean sheets in the games he played, and he should form one of the best center-back duos in the competition alongside Arsenal's Gabriel.