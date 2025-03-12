Marquinhos News: Will miss first leg of quarterfinal

Marquinhos will miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final due to suspension.

Marquinhos had a solid game against Liverpool in the second leg. He registered two tackles and nine clearances to help his team keep a clean sheet and qualify for the next round. However, he received a yellow card in the 46th minute and will miss the first leg of the quarter-final against Aston Villa or Club Brugge due to suspension. The captain will be back for the second leg on April 15.