Marquinhos News: Will miss first leg of quarterfinal
Marquinhos will miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final due to suspension.
Marquinhos had a solid game against Liverpool in the second leg. He registered two tackles and nine clearances to help his team keep a clean sheet and qualify for the next round. However, he received a yellow card in the 46th minute and will miss the first leg of the quarter-final against Aston Villa or Club Brugge due to suspension. The captain will be back for the second leg on April 15.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now