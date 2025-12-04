Munetsi was only on the field for five minutes Wednesday before he was forced off, with the club now thinking he has a calf injury after further scans. Unfortunately for the midfielder, this will likely mean he is set to miss time, now a late call to make for Monday's match against Manchester United. He has started in most of their games this season, so this will be something to monitor, especially with Joao Gomes suspended, likely forcing Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to take a less attacking role if Munetsi misses out.