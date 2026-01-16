Munetsi has featured 15 times for Wolves this season, scoring once in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup, but a calf injury has kept him sidelined for the past six weeks and limited his involvement under coach Rob Edwards. The injury also forced the Zimbabwe's captain to miss the Africa Cup of Nations, and as he nears his return, he will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Paris FC. The 29-year-old joined Wolves from Reims last year and scored twice in 16 appearances during his first season, helping the club secure another Premier League campaign. Munetsi is expected to play a decent role in the midfield of PFC when fit, becoming a regular starter under coach Stephane Gilli.