Marshall Munetsi News: First assist in win at Bournemouth

Munetsi assisted once to go with two shots (none on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus AFC Bournemouth.

Munetsi was Wolves lead striker Saturday. He was busy in midfield, engaging in 17 duels winning 11, but disappointing in attack, only managing a blocked attempt. He did conjure up an assist for the game's only goal scored by Matheus Cunha. This was the January signing's second appearance, before joining he scored and created two assists from his last four matches for Reims.